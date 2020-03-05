EDITORIAL: Fearless in the Kitchen Cooking School

Courses take place in an intimate Cottage kitchen, set in farmland a stone’s throw from Windsor and Bracknell in Warfield. Jen Roach specialises in meat-free family meals, healthier baking and vegan courses; plus, fermenting and gut health.

A unique day starts with a welcoming drink and snack, then a walk to hand pick herbs and veg which we use in the recipes. The recipes are designed to show how to eat less meat and flip the balance and make vegetables the star – ramping up all the nutritional benefits of eating plenty of vegetables, without compromising on flavour, taste and texture.

Half-day courses combine eating, demonstrations and hands-on practice to inspire. On the day: we eat lunch and learn some new skills, new flavours and great tips for health eating without fuss –and you take home the rest – dinner sorted!

Jen came to Berkshire 15 years ago from Australia and, with David her husband, planted an orchard, built a pond and large garden including a vegetable garden. There are herbaceous borders, an evergreen garden filled with camellia, rhododendron and azalea, many roses, a lavender walk and herb garden.

What people say:

“What a great host and very knowledgeable. Recipes are very easy to prepare, creative, nutritious and taste great. Fabulous location, delicious food, great teacher who is so knowledgeable and passionate about food and has a refreshing outlook on nutrition” – Nici

“Wow – from start to finish Jen’s courses are just brilliant. I don’t know how she packs so many different dishes into the time. The flavours are so tasty. It’s really inspired me to be braver with flavour and spices at home. I’m going to recommend these courses to EVERYONE!!!!” Thanks – Janet

Learning to cook has never been so much fun and engaging. Simple recipes that pack so much punch and gut health it is truly amazing. Great experience. Can’t recommend enough xx – Louise

“Absolutely amazing day in the kitchen with Jen yesterday …..I discovered options for delicious sauces, marinades and dressings to make vegetables gourmet tasty that sent my tastebuds into orbit with joyful YUMM! Also came home with the best vegan cheesecake with passion fruit couli I have ever tasted in my life. Thank you Jen for your expertise and your incredible generosity. I’m going again” – Ali

What’s unique about the experience?

Providing a personalised, happy day out with friends or family, fantastic views, creating memories while eating and making delicious food

In my 20s and 30s, I was a vegan for 15 years, so have a deep knowledge of how to be healthy eating as a vegan, without resorting to supermarket processed vegan food.

New ideas and inspiration for everyday family meals

Getting people closer to the source of their food, by picking veg and herbs and edible flowers to use in the recipes of the season.

I team up with nutritionists and dietitians to teach gut health, fermenting and preserving

Fearless in the Kitchen

www.facebook.com/pg/fearlessinthekitchen