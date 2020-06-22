Education Secretary pays tribute to the ‘amazing impact’ of Holt School teacher James Furlong

“We have heard so many young people talk about the amazing impact James had on their lives and the real appreciation they felt and the loss that they now feel.”

That was part of a touching tribute to James Furlong from the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

He was addressing Parliament and took time to remember The Holt School history teacher, one of three people who died as a result of the terrorist attack in Reading’s Forbury Gardens on Saturday.

Mr Williamson added: “May I take the opportunity to share my deepest condolences with the family of James Furlong and the other victims of the terrorist attack in Reading.

“Our hearts go out to all of those who have been affected by this most terrible of tragedies – it was an appalling attack.”

And Sir John Redwood, MP for Wokingham, has also paid tribute to Mr Furlong.

He wrote on his blog: I was shocked to learn from the news today that one of the people senselessly murdered in Reading this week-end was James Furlong.

“I see that James was widely admired as an inspirational teacher at the Holt School.

“It adds even more poignancy to our grief, thinking of the good he was doing for so many pupils. They too are now directly plunged into deeper sadness by this evil act.”