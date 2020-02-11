Eggsellent donation helps Wokingham's vulnerable

The team at Wokingham In Need were delighted this week to accept a large donation of surplus eggs from a local supermarket as part of a community initiative to minimise food waste and link local businesses and charities.

We had no difficulty in finding a deserving home for them all, starting with the Wokingham Salvation Army in Sturges Road.

The received a large number of boxes to help feed their regular guests who attend the Salvation Army and clients that utilise the Wokingham Drop-in Centre which was financed by Wokingham In Need.

The donation helped clients of the Salvation Army’s current involvement with the Night Shelter which is running in Wokingham until the end of the month.

Wokingham In Need supports the night shelter but works towards making this facility available all year.

Other grateful recipients of the eggs were WADE, who were pleased to accept some for their daily visitors and JAC In A Box who were equally delighted to be able to offer boxes of eggs to young families and shoppers in their recently opened premises.

Other boxes of eggs have found their way to bakers in the Wokingham and Bracknell area who are using the eggs to batch bake cakes which will then be sold to raise funds for local charitable causes – eggsellent news indeed!

Wokingham In Need again acting as a catalyst to bring people together and benefit the community.

To find out more about Wokingham in Need contact: www.wokinghamninneed.com or email wokinghaminneed@gmail.com

SUSAN JACKSON

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokinghampaper.co.uk