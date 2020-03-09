Egypt Society to focus on work of Egyptian Exploration Society

A LOOK at some of the latest research into ancient Egypt will be the focus of the next meeting of the Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society.

The Egyptian Exploration Society was founded in 1882 in order to examine and excavate in the areas of Egypt and Sudan.

Since then, it has charted a lot of research into one of the wonders of the classical world.

Dr Stephanie Boonstra will explain about some of the latest work, including restoration of 5,000 glass plate negatives of the earliest excavations, and how the society is attempting to make its collections accessible to the public.

The meeting takes place from 2pm on Saturday, March 14. The society meets at Coronation Hall in Headley Road, Woodley and entry is £4.

For more details, log on to www.tvaes.org.uk