Elms Field Starbucks to open Friday with reusable cup giveaway for first 100 customers

WOKINGHAM’S newest coffee shop will open on Friday, with the first 100 customers gifted a reusable cup.

The cafe, on Elms Field, will create 12 new jobs for the area, and its interior was created by Wokingham-raised designer, Phil Parkin.

Mr Parkin, senior project designer at Starbucks said: “My job at Starbucks is to oversee store designs across the Middle East, however, I was recently given the opportunity to work on a project a little closer to home.

“Having gone to the Forest School in Winnersh, I could not miss out on the opportunity to design my local Starbucks store.

“To reflect the store’s location overlooking the park, I used bold colours and botanical artwork that celebrates both the old Elms Field Park – where I have many fond memories as a child – and the fantastic green spaces that are part of Wokingham’s recent regeneration. I hope my family and friends will enjoy the store for many years to come.”

Ahead of the opening, Cllr Malcom Richards, borough mayor, visited the store to meet some of the staff.

He said: “Starbucks is a fantastic brand and the perfect fit for Elms Field where people can enjoy the wonderful new store or sit outside and relax in the park and play area with a delicious drink.”

To mark the occasion, the first 100 customers to enter the store on Friday will be given a free reusable cup.

Anyone bringing a reusable cup will be given a 25p discount on their drink.

Rebecca Brown, store manager, added: “We are so excited to open our new store and the team are closely following guidance from both Government and health authorities to keep everyone safe instore. We can’t wait to start welcoming new faces over the next few weeks.”

From Friday, the coffee shop is open from 7am until 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am until 6pm on Sunday.