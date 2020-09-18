Emmbrook and Bearwood 1s and 2s conclude campaigns with victories

Emmbrook and Bearwood 1s and 2s both rounded off their league campaign with respective victories over Little Marlow 1s and 2s.

Emmbrook and Bearwood 1s (215-9) beat Little Marlow 1s (176 all out)

Ollie Williams opened the batting for Emmbrook and Bearwood 1s and hit an amazing innings which saw him amass 80 runs.

His opening partner Alex Cobb managed to total 28, while number three batsman Greg Davis hit 43 to get Emmbrook off to a brilliant start in the match.

The middle and tail order fell for a relatively low total after Emmbrook’s superb start to the match, but they still managed to record a strong score of 215 from 40 overs.

Will Wells was the top bowling performer of the day for his side as he took 4-26, while Tom Stevenson took 3-33 to ensure that Emmbrook would end their season with a win. They had Little Marlow all out for 177 after 39 overs to secure a 39 run win.

They finished the season in Chilterns Cricket League Division 1 in sixth place.

Emmbrook batting: Williams 80, Cobb 28, Davis 43, Booth 4, Robertson 11, TJ Wells 4, Narraway 3, W Wells 3, Cole 8, Morgan 0, Stevenson 2

Emmbrook bowling: Cole 0-19, Morgan 1-35, Stevenson 3-33, Davis 1-19, Robertson 0-42, W Wells 4-26

Emmbrook and Bearwood 2s (166-5) beat Little Marlow 2s (163-7)

Andy Findlay hit a superb innings for Little Marlow with 93 runs, but Emmbrook ensured that the total would be kept down as Thomas Alborough took 3-26.

Raj Mohite took 2-12, while Ravi Balakrishnan and Alex McNab took one wicket each as Little Marlow finished on 163.

Emmbrook made a strong start to their run chase with the opening pair of Stuart Fairhead (43) and Aditya Kuchimanchi (10) building a strong platform.



Balakrishnan was the top performer with the bat as he hit 11 fours and a six on his way to scoring 73 to take Emmbrook towards victory. And they secured a final day victory after 32.2 overs with five wickets to spare to end their Chilterns League Division 2 campaign in third place.

Emmbrook bowling: Balakrishnan 1-30, Alborough 3-26, Mohite 2-12, McNab 1-28, Mead 0-28, Nair 0-30.

Emmbrook batting: Fairhead 42, Kuchimanchi 10, Nair 0, Balakrishnan 73, Lazenbury 15, Mohite 8, Alborough 2, McNab dnb, Parry dnb, Hunsdon dnb, Mead dnb