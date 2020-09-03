Emmbrook and Bearwood 2s claim 36 run win over Theale & Tilehurst

Emmbrook & Bearwood 2s were triumphant with a 36-run win over Theale and Tilehurst in a friendly fixture.

Emmbrook were awarded 35 points in Chilterns League Division Two after their scheduled league fixture against Penn & Tylers Green 2s was conceded by the visitors.

Meanwhile, the hosts kept themselves sharp with a win in a friendly over Theale & Tilehurst.

Having won the toss Emmbrook elected to bat first.

Philip Wells was first to go as he was bowled out for three runs. However, his opening batting partner Iwan Parry batted a solid innings as he scored 18, while Sanjeev Jain added 14 more.

The middle order fell for a relatively low score which left Emmbrook in a difficult position until Paul Hunsdon gave a much needed boost to the scoreboard as he found six boundaries on his way to totalling 36 runs for his side.

The tail end of the Emmbrook innings was vital as Thomas Alborough and Aditya Kuchimanchi both remained not out to see their side to the end of their 40 overs. Alborough managed to score 27, while Kuchimanchi added 18 to take Emmbrook to 159.

With 159 to defend, Emmbrook flew out of the blocks and took some early wickets to put themselves in the driving seat.

Cocker fell for just one run as he was bowled out by Alborough, before Kuchimanchi took two quick wickets.

Alborough found another wicket as he continued to impress after his impressive batting display as he dismissed Mishra on 10.

Theale began to recover their innings in the middle order as Balaji and Naisbitt scored 13 and 27 respectively. However, Daniel Mead was the star in the Emmbrook bowling attack as he took three wickets for just 22 runs.

Emmbrook sealed victory after 34.3 overs with a 36-run triumph.

Emmbrook batting: Parry 18, Wells 3, Jain 14, Bahra 3, Goodwin 8, Murray 0, Mead 0, Hunsdon 36, McNab 0, Alborough 27no, Kuchimanchi 18no

Emmbrook bowling: Kuchimanchi 2-13, Alborough 2-16, Murray 0-8, McNab 2-26, Mead 3-22, Goodwin 0-18, Bahra 1-15

Meanwhile, Emmbrook & Bearwood 1s (11 points) were defeated in Chilterns Cricket League Division One as they were beaten by just six runs in a close encounter.

Richard Cole and Andrew Robertson both impressed in the Emmbrook bowling line-up as they both took three wickets each. Harpsden finished with a first innings score of 120.



Opening batsman Ollie Williams totalled 14 runs, however the top order of the batting line up fell cheaply to leave Emmbrook in a dangerous position. Jack Narraway came close to a half century as he scored 44 runs to help recover the innings, while Robertson added 19 more. However, in a tight finish, Emmbrook fell just shy of victory as they lost their final wicket after needing to score six runs from the final two balls of the game.

Emmbrook bowling: Cole 3-25, Gibbs 1-26, Wells 2-30, Robertson 3-22, Wells 0-8, Mhartre 0-7.

Emmbrook batting: Williams 14, Gibbs 2, Smart 1, Das 1, Narraway 44, Wells 0, Robertson 19, Shinde 4, Cole 9no, Wells 0, Mhartre 6