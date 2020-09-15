Emmbrook parents worry over school route safety due to new traffic diversions

CONCERNS are rising over traffic safety, as roadworks coincide with the return to school.

Last week, six months of roadworks began in Emmbrook, closing Old Forest Road and offering an alternative route that heads into Wokingham town centre.

Motorists are asked to drive towards the town, turn left down Rectory Road, turn left on to Glebelands Road, then along Milton Road and Twyford Road before turning left down Queens Road.

But parents have been raising concerns on social media that drivers are using the Emmbrook Road to cut through, and may be putting school children in danger.

The 20mph road, which hosts an infant, junior and senior school, now has a one-way pedestrian system in place to help social distancing as children and parents arrive at the various school gates.

One parent claimed to see a car transporter using the route, despite the diversion signs instructing otherwise.

A council spokesperson said: “Emmbrook Road does not form part of the diversion route whilst Old Forest Road is closed. A number of changes have now been made to stop unsuitable and illegal vehicles using Emmbrook Road.”

They added: “To maintain safety for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users, we have installed barriers to narrow Commons Road to enable people to walk and cycle to school safely, as well as additional signage and increased monitoring on these routes.”

Parents have also raised concerns about the Reading Road and Woodward Close junction in Winnersh, where roadworks are underway for the North Wokingham Distributor Road.

“Several measures have also been introduced on the A329 Reading Road while work takes place in the area to ensure it can be used easily by pedestrians, including two additional crossings near the BP garage,” said the council spokesperson.

“These include drop kerbs with signalised crossings, so pedestrians can stop traffic to cross, which are able to be used by all.

“We will continue to carefully monitor the situation at both locations. We encourage as many students and families to walk, cycle or scoot to school if they can do so.”