Emmbrook Scouts get crafty from home

THE EMMBROOK Scout Group has been kept busy during lockdown with some building and crafting.

Since the beginning of April, weekly meetings of the six sections of 1st Emmbrook Scout Group were cancelled. Instead, hands were kept busy creating an outside teaching area for Emmbrook Primary School and sending cards to residents of Glebelands Care Home.

The group — which consists of two beaver colonies, two cub packs and two scout troops — has 140 young members. Deprived of their regular fun and activities, the leaders have taken to organising Zoom sessions and virtual meetings.

And the pictures above show the result of one of the activities taken up by the Beavers – two Mr Grassheads.

These were made by putting grass seed and compost into an old pair of tights and keeping them well watered. When lockdown ends, they’ll be looking forward to their haircut too.

The group also pitched up to help the Emmbrook Primary School community. Offering their marquee and mess-tent, the poles, mallets and pegs were put to good use by adult members of the group on the Monday, March 30.

Beavers from Emmbrook Scouts have been creative during lockdown

Mrs Gillard, head teacher of the Infant School said: “Without this wonderful facility, we would have struggled to have enough space for our key worker children to have their lunch on a rainy day, and also for all our children to have a play space during breaktime.

“We are really grateful to the Scouts for their offer and for their continued support including carrying out twice-weekly health and safety checks for us.”

The Beaver Scouts also made cheerful cards and posters, which were sent to the residents of the Glebelands Care Home in Wokingham.

Sue Bickerstaffe, care home manager, welcomed the idea and the cards were delivered last week.