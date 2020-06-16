Ending free school meal scheme during holidays will be a massive blow says councillor

STOPPING free school meals during the summer holidays will be a massive blow according to a Labour councillor.

Last week, Government ministers announced that the national voucher scheme that helps poorer families feed their children when they’re unable to have school dinners, is to be ended in July.

Across England, 1.3 million children have benefited from the scheme.

Cllr Rachel Burgess, who represents Norreys ward on Wokingham Borough Council, said that families are already facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic. And last week, we revealed that Wokingham’s foodbank had seen a 400% increase in demand year-on-year.

“The news that Free School Meals are being stopped over the summer holidays will come as a massive blow to many families in Wokingham,” Cllr Burgess said.

“As families struggle to put food on the table, the Tories are stopping a scheme that has become a lifeline for many.”

She added that the pandemic had seen many more children descend into poverty, as numerous families have faced unexpected financial insecurity.

“As Foodbank use in Wokingham increases, and demand for other community charities soars, the Tories are choosing to cut food for the poorest children,” she continued.

“Poverty is not inevitable – it is a result of poor government policy.

“We are lucky in Wokingham to have a wealth of amazing charities and volunteers that have sprung up to try and fill the gap left by 10 years of austerity, such as the fantastic Grub Club that runs in Norreys.

“But the mere fact that we need a Foodbank and a Grub Club in the first place tells you something is very wrong, and is testament to this government’s terrible record on child poverty.”

She added: “This decision should be reversed straight away.

“No child should go to bed hungry.

“Our children deserve better.”