Énergie Fitness: New high-tech gym open to all in Wokingham

They want to modernise Wokingham’s gym scene, and they have the experience and know-how to do it.

In a few months, Adam Piper (general manager), Anthony Cromack (owner) and James Murray (sales manager) will be opening the new gym — ​é​nergie Fitness.

Having worked in leisure for 17 years, Mr Piper said he is determined to use his industry knowledge to create a gym that will get everyone on their feet.

“When people exercise, they are happier, healthier and more motivated,” he said. “​énergie Fitness gyms are friendly, and the atmosphere is fun and motivational.”

With brand new equipment and state-of-the-art technology, Mr Piper doesn’t just want to help people exercise, he wants to help them get fit and stay that way.

“We’ve got MyZone fitness tracking and Fit 3D body scanning,” he explained. “That’s where you stand on a rotating platform and the machine scans your body, taking 1,200 images.

“It then builds a 3D avatar of you which it sends straight to your phone, so when you come back and do it again, you can compare the two and see your progress”.

On top of that, ​é​nergie Fitness is offering a new training space called The Yard for boxing and exercise classes.

He added: “It’s important to us that we are inclusive, this is a gym for everyone. That is why we have the second fully accessible Changing Places facility in the whole of Wokingham.”

Gym facilities include disabled access, showers, lockers, personal trainers, group exercise classes, cardio area, free weights area, resistance training, functional training, refill stations and expert staff. Social distancing has been worked into the design.

“We are very focused on creating a clean space where members are safe,” Mr Piper explained.

“We have the advantage of knowing about the Covid-19 pandemic before opening.”

The new fitness centre features an Airius air purification system which eliminates up to 99% of all known viruses, bacteria and germs.

Customers will be able to see how many people are at the gym at all times and can book slots in advance via their app.

Alongside the Covid-19 safety measures, staff will be ensuring gym-users are social distancing, workout spaces are clean, and hand sanitiser is available.

The first 200 people to sign up to ​é​nergie Fitness Wokingham will be eligible for a pre-sale promotion. The classic membership package costs £28.99 a month but will cost only £26.99 at the discounted price.

The gym is also offering a WOW membership, Mr Piper explained, which gives customers added extras including access to all ​é​nergie Fitness gyms nationwide, unlimited use of the Fit3D Body Scanner and extra classes. A WOW membership costs £34.99 a month, but some lucky customers can get the deal for £29.99 if they’re in the first 200.