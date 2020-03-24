England Golf closes all clubs and facilities until further notice

England Golf has taken the decision to close all clubs, facilities and courses until further notice after the Prime Minister’s statement yesterday evening.

The government has identified an urgent need to introduce new restrictions on public life and on non-essential businesses opening their doors to limit the spread of the coronavirus and relieve pressure on the NHS .

A statement released by England Golf read: “It is England Golf’s position that this deeply regrettable, but highly necessary and responsible course of action must be implemented with immediate effect and be maintained until further notice.

“Keeping golf courses open is simply no longer compatible with the updated policy of government which is designed to save lives in a time of national emergency.

“The health and wellbeing of the nation is the only consideration that matters at this moment in our history.

“These are incredibly testing times for the country. The golf industry cannot be shielded from the economic and social ramifications caused by this temporary shutdown of normal life.

“We would like to assure the golfing community that England Golf staff will continue to work remotely with all affiliated golfers, clubs and counties to try and minimise the damage caused by this suspension of regular golf club life.

“We will continue to signpost clubs and counties to the latest government advice and schemes designed to help the economy cope with the disruption caused by coronavirus.”