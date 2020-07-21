Enjoy a taste of summer with these strawberry-themed recipes

Continuing to support British strawberry growers throughout summer, supermarket Aldi has created a strawberry-inspired recipe.

It has the aim of showing how versatile the British strawberry can be.

Aldi’s Austin Jelly Jars can be made using your own jelly created from scratch with the strawberry-flavoured, sugar-free jelly crystals, which are combined with fresh strawberry slices, blueberries and Austin’s Summer Punch for that extra little kick.

Refreshingly cool and syrupy sweet, these desserts are bound to fulfil all of your fruity desires and are perfect for keeping you hydrated in the heat.

Aldi’s Austin Jelly Jars

2 Sachets Delicious Desserts Strawberry Flavour Sugar-Free Jelly Crystals

370ml Austin’s Summer Punch

570ml Boiling Water

100ml Cold Water

400g Strawberries, sliced

150g Blueberries

Place half the strawberries and blueberries evenly between the jars.

Pour the jelly crystals into the boiling water and stir until they have dissolved.

Add the Austin’s Summer Punch and cold water to this mix and stir. (For children, replace Austin’s with 185ml of cold water.)

Pour over the fruit in the jars until half full and place in the fridge to set for an hour.

When the jellies have set, evenly distribute the remaining fruit across the jars and pour the rest of the jelly over the top (this prevents all the fruit settling at the bottom).

Leave in the fridge for another 1-2 hours.

If this is a little too sweet, transform your strawberries into something more savoury by pairing them with spinach leaves, walnuts and goat’s cheese to create a Mediterranean-inspired salad.

The creamy goat’s cheese and earthy walnuts are offset by the freshness of the spinach leaves and the zing of the strawberries. This light but immensely satisfying dish is perfect for indulging on a hot summer’s day.

Aldi’s Strawberry, Spinach & Goat’s Cheese Salad

400g punnet Strawberries

200g bag Spinach leaves

130g bag Walnuts

150g log soft Goat’s Cheese

100ml Solesta Olive Oil – plus a little extra for frying

Juice of 1 lime

1 tsp Stonemill Dried Parsley

Salt and Black Pepper

Saute the walnuts in a little oil in a large frying pan or wok until slightly burnt, cool, then chop roughly.

Wash and hull the strawberries, then slice.

Gently rip the spinach leaves.

Put the spinach leaves, walnuts and strawberries into a large bowl.

Gently break the goats’ cheese and sprinkle over the salad.

To make the dressing, whisk the lime juice, parsley and the olive oil together. Season with some salt and pepper, pour over the salad, gently toss and serve.