EARLY BIRD entries are now open for next February’s Wokingham half marathon.

The 13.1-mile course will return, coronavirus permitting, on Saturday, February 21, at 10am.

This year’s event was one of the few races to go ahead, and usually acts – for many – as a warm-up to the London Marathon.

Places cost £30 for unaffiliated runners if they book before September 30, and £24 thereafter, with a £2 discount for club runners.

For more details, visit: wokinghamhalf.co.uk