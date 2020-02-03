Entries open for the 2020 Wokingham Walk

RESIDENTS are being urged to put their best foot forward and sign up to this year’s Wokingham Walk.

The event takes place on Sunday, May 3. Setting off from Howard Palmer Park, the family-friendly event has three walking routes available: five, 10 or 15 miles.

Participants can walk for fun or get sponsored to support their own favourite causes.

The event chooses a different charity to support each year. This year, it is the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service which provides essential support and outstanding care to families of children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions across Berkshire and the surrounding counties.

For more details, log on to www.wokinghamwalk.co.uk