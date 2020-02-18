Estate agent with branches across Wokingham pledges to raise £100,000 for Age UK this year

AN ESTATE agent with branches across Wokingham borough is aiming to raise £100,000 to help Age UK over the course of the year.

Using its 30-strong branch network, Romans is looking to beat its 2019 collection of 1,333 bags of donations to Age UK’s charity shops – it says that this is worth just under £20,000 to the charity.

The bags were given to clients by Romans’ sales and lettings teams during valuations or viewing appointments.

These bags can be filled with items that can be sold in the Age UK stores. When full, they are taken to any Romans branch or Age UK charity shops. Each bag is worth an average of £15.

And Romans is pledging to raise at least £100,000 for the charity through events such as cake sales and coffee mornings, skydives and even a walk along the Great Wall of China.

The singular charity focus is a change from last year when Romans staff helped three: Age UK, Teenage Cancer Trust and Battersea.

Some of the donation bags collected by Romans for Age UK

Vanessa Foot, culture and community manager for Romans, said: “We were delighted with the amount raised from our Age UK charity bag trial last year and are excited to see how well the scheme will run in 2020.

“As a property services company, we meet customers who will be clearing their homes in anticipation of moving on a daily basis, so encouraging them to donate their unwanted items as opposed to throwing them out is a simple but very effective way of raising money for Age UK, whilst promoting a reduction in items being sent to landfill.

“It’s not just our customers getting involved, though. Our employees are key contributors to the charity bag scheme too, and are looking forward to getting stuck into this year’s efforts.”

And Ms Foot added that the company is to pull out all the stops to hit its £100,000 target.

“From cake sales and coffee mornings to skydives and treks of the Great Wall of China, we rarely see a week go by without one of our employees taking on their latest charity challenge,” she explained.

“This is something we’re exceptionally proud of at Romans, and we will continue to encourage and support our members of staff in their generous efforts to raise funds for Age UK and other charities of their choice.”