The Wokingham Paper

Evendons shop owners donate their thank you gift to Wokingham community hub

by Phil Creighton0
Evendons Store
(From left) Sadeev, Thaya and Mahel were presented with flowers, a card and £310. Picture: Emma Chatterton  

WHEN neighbours across Evendons went to thank owners of the corner shop, they got an unexpected response.

Like many streets across the borough, residents have come to rely on the Evendons Convenience Store for their daily essentials — and not so essentials.

Road resident Emma Chatterton said shop owners Mahel, Thaya and their son Sadeev have “been amazing providing an invaluable service to the local residents”.

She told Wokingham.Today: “They have worked so hard ensuring we all had what we needed without having to venture to the large stores.

“Whenever something was out of stock in the big supermarkets you could rely on our local store for having it.

“From toilet roll, pasta and flour to avocados and chorizo, they had it all. They really excelled themselves.”

Evendons
To thank the family, residents started a JustGiving page and raised £310 as a gift.

Mrs Chatterton said: “As a community we had a collection to show our appreciation to them … we went to give them the card, flowers and money.”

But arriving at the shop last Friday, the couple turned the money down.

Mrs Chatterton added: “We were all a bit gobsmacked really.

“Once again they showed what amazing people they are by, without hesitation, asked for the money to be donated to the Wokingham Community Hub.

“They said, ‘We should be thanking you for supporting us’ during the lockdown.

“It was totally selfless.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

