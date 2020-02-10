Eversley & California 0-3 Kensington Borough: Boars eliminated from Division One Cup

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA were eliminated from the Division One Cup with a home defeat to Kensington Borough.

Eversley started well, but it was Kensington Borough who looked the more dangerous in the early exchanges.

On eight minutes, home keeper Vaughan made a smart save low to his left, to keep the scores level. Eversley seemed a little lacklustre from previous games.

On fourteen minute Kensington took advantage of a defensive lapse to take a deserved lead.

This early goal should have been a warning as Kensington scored again in similar circumstances on twenty one minutes to make it two nil.

Eversley were further hindered by the loss of centre back Durrell Brown, with Pasha Walker coming on. Eversley reshuffled and looked a better shape as they went into the half-time break two goals down.

Eversley came out and started with more endeavour and commitment. Sam Knight featured well down the left flank to cause the opposition problems.

With Eversley pouring forward to try and find a way back into the contest, it was inevitable that they might get caught on the break. On fifty seven minute that was the outcome of some good Kensington interplay and a smart finish to increase their lead to three.

Eversley made changes bringing on Cameron Edwin for Kallum Patrick and Paras Gill for Kai Francis. Eversley continued to be on the front foot with nothing to lose.

Sam Knight continued to have a lot of success down the left wing, before Cameron Edwin went close with a header.

Then drama erupted with two minutes to go a foul on Cameron Edwin by the Kensington number two, followed by a pat on the head and words while the player was prone on the floor, Resulted in a melee of players on both sides. Cameron Edwin given a yellow for his part and a straight red for the Kensington number two.

Eversley & California: Vaughan, C. Robson, Knight, Griggs, Moriarty, Brown, Dickie (C), Wint, McKernan, Francis and Patrick

Subs: Edwin, Walker, Gill, Troy Brown (unused) and Ridgers (GK)

Report and pictures by Richard Milam