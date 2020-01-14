Eversley & California 1-1 AFC Hayes: Boars earn point in fight for safety

EVERSLEY were pegged back at home by AFC Hayes having taken a second half lead but earned a point in their fight against relegation.

The Boars had more debutants for the game with Dale Small and Ross Drury as well as the return of Josh Smith to complete four changes in all from last weeks win.

Eversley started very positively against their mid table opposition, with Kai Francis and Cameron Edwin leading the line well.

Francis brought a good save out of the AFC Hayes keeper from a towering header in the 10th minute. Eversley prompted by the returning Josh smith and the effervescent Ross McKernan were causing the visitors lots of problems.

McKernan, who looked to have been fouled in the penalty box on 20 minutes but the officials chose not to award a penalty.

Eversley also looked better organised at the back and kept the opposition’s chances to a minimum. However, Vaughan was called into action to make a sharp save just before the break to the keep the game scoreless going into half time.

AFC Hayes who had obviously had a strong talking to at the break, came out with renewed vigour. They dominated the early exchanges. But it was Eversley who took the lead.

Chris Robson found space on the right advanced twenty yards before feeding Cameron Edwin on the edge of the box and he unleashed an unstoppable shot across the keeper Into the top left hand corner.

AFC Hayes continued to throw numbers forward. Vaughan again madea great save low to his right to preserve the Boars lead.

All the good Eversley play was eventually undone by a lapse in concentration. A quick AFC Hayes throw, a good cross and an easy headed finish levelled things up.

With 70 minutes gone the game took a little twist as a pass back to Vaughan

saw the keeper mis controlled the ball and it popped up and struck him on the hand.

The Referee blew and gave a penalty, before mayhem ensued and the officials eventually came to the correct decision to give an indirect free kick.

AFC Hayes struck into the wall and the ball was cleared. Both sides made changes in personnel towards the end of the game, but the game ended 1-1 with an encouraging performance by Eversley against a resolute AFC Hayes.

Eversley & California: Vaughan, C Robson, Moriarty, Griggs, Small, Drury, Smith, Dickie (C) McKernan, K Francis and Edwin

Subs. Knight, Khera, Kittlesen, Harvey and De Lullo.

Report and pictures by Richard Milam.