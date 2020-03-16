Eversley & California 1-2 Walton & Hersham: Boars suffer narrow defeat

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA were defeated by a single goal in a narrow defeat against third placed Walton & Hersham who left the Boars without a point after scoring the winner with just over 10 minutes to play.



With Ali Dickie absent this for the Boars, the versatile Phil Veal came in from Binfield to replace him in the starting eleven.

Walton started very well, putting the home defence under early pressure. Boars keeper Vaughan produced a great save from a close range header to prevent the visitors from taking an early lead.

Walton continued to keep Eversley pinned back and force several corners, however, it was the home side who took the lead through Paras Gill on 10 minutes.

He chased down a ball, passed back to the young 18 year old Walton keeper. But the on loan Wimbledon keeper misjudged the ball and let it through his hands and Gill couldn’t believe his good fortune, took the chance, and rolled the ball into the back of an unguarded net to give the hosts an advantage.

Walton responded, immediately, forcing a free kick 25 yards out on the left of the area.

The ball hit the Eversley wall and spun away from the stranded Vaughan to level the scores with the away side getting a fortunate equaliser via the deflection.

The game settled into a period of end to end play with both teams going close, but with no change to the scoreline as the half-time whistle blew with the sides locked at 1-1.

With no changes to personnel for either side at the break, the second half was much like the first with both teams going forward, Gill again went close.

Edwin was having small successes going close on two occasions.

In the 65th minute, Vaughan again saved his side with an outstanding save low to his right.

Eversley made their first change as Sam Knight came on for Chris Robson. Walton made two changes and the fresh legs on upfront worked.

A free kick from the left touch line, swung in left footed was met by the sub, just on, who glanced it off of the far post to give Walton the lead.

Eversley brought on Francis for Gill and Kittlesen for Dale to change the line up and went close through Edwin and Smith, but Walton saw the game out to take the points with a narrow victory.

The defeat leaves the Boars still in a precarious position in 18th in the Combined Counties Division One having earned 20 points from 26 league games.



Eversley & California: Vaughan, Robson, Moriarty, Dale, Griggs, Drury, Smith (C), McKernan, Veal, Gill, Edwin.

Subs: Francis, Knight, Clarke and Kittlesen

Report & pictures by Richard Milam.