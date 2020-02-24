Eversley & California 2-1 Deportivo Galicia: Boars move off the bottom with vital win

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA earned a crucial win against Deportivo Galicia to move off the bottom of the table.

Eversley were back to league duties this weekend and almost at full strength with just Josh Smith and Sam Knight missing.

Eversley started the brighter , forcing several early chances, bringing good saves from the Deportivo keeper. Cameron Edwin had two good shots on target and Ross McKernan went close after breaking clear. Eversley maintained their momentum winning a succession of corners.

Eversley & California. Pictures by Richard Milam.

It was the high press and the constant pressure on the Deportivo defence, which resulted in Cameron Edwin scoring from close in from a suburb Chris Robson cross into the box to give the Board a deserved lead in the 21st minute.

With Eversley now in the ascendency, on 35 minutes a foul on the energetic Edwin on the edge of the Deportivo box meant a direct free kick in an ideal position. The kick taken

by Paras Gill hit the wall and wrong footed the keeper to double Eversley’s lead.

The two goal advantage put Eversley in complete control of the game nearing the half-way mark.

A poor challenge on Ross McKernan in front of the referee, resulted in Deportivo going down to ten just before half-time to make the visitors task even more difficult than it already was.

Deportivo started the second half well retaining the ball and being positive and on the front foot.

However, it was Eversley who again had the ball in the net early in the second half only for it to be ruled out for offside.

In the 57th minute McKernan off and the returning Giacomo Di Lullo on.

Deportivo still going forward, retaining the ball well and causing the Eversley defence plenty of problems, even with a man down.

On 60 minutes Deportivo, got their reward. From a free kick the ball hit the wall and ran to their forward who gave Vaughan no chance.

Eversley made changes Gill off and Kai Francis on. The injured Moriaty off and Dale Small comes on, returning after suspension.

The game endured a frantic ending with end to end stuff with both sides threatening to add to the scoresheet, but Eversley managed the game out to earn a vital three points to move off the bottom of the Combined Counties Division One.

Eversley: Vaughan, C Robson, Brown, Moriarty, Griggs, Drury, Dickie (C), Wint, McKernan, Gill and Edwin.

Subs: Francis, L. Robson, Di Lullo, Small and Ridgers (GK) not used.

Report by Richard Milam