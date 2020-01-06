Eversley & California 2-1 Dorking Wanderers Development: Frewin snatches stoppage time winner on Boars debut

EVERSLEY began the new year with three points after Luke Frewin made it a debut to remember as he snatched a stoppage time winner for the Boars.

The first 35 minutes was a bit of a cat and mouse affair, with both sides creating very little in the way of clear cut chances. Dorking were first to have an effort on target in the 40th minute, which was easily dealt with by Vaughan in the home goal.

They followed up with several more opportunities which needed better finishing from their front pairing, however, with three minutes of the half remaining, Dorking struck the first blow, pouncing on a defensive error to go into half time with a one goal lead.

Both sides made no changes for the second half. Dorking started the better with more urgency and pace in their play.

But their misfiring forwards were profligate in front of goal, squandering good chances to kill the game off which would eventually come back to bite them.

Eversley made the first change of the afternoon, Off went Ojong Enow and on came Kai Frances. This changed the dynamic of the game, as Eversley now had a more direct target going forwards. Kai caused problems for the young Dorking defence and rose high to head home the equaliser from a suburb Sam Knight cross from the left.

Now it was Eversley’s turn to be on the front foot and looking more likely to get a winner.

Dorking made a triple change in an effort to try and stem the Eversley tide.

Eversley brought on Lewis Robson for Kallum Patrick and debutant Luke Frewin for the talismanic Ross McKernan.

The game looked to have been going to be a draw, until the 92nd minute, Eversley found another great cross from the left, headed down by Kai Frances, for the debutant Luke Frewin to rifle home from six yards.

Eversley held out to claim the three point and start the year with a win.

Eversley & California: Vaughan, C. Robson, Morriaty, Griggs, Knight, Wint, Dickie (C), McKernan Enow, Edwin, Patrick.

Subs L. Robson, K. Frances, Harvey and Frewin

Pictures and report by Richard Milam.

