Eversley & California 3-1 Bedfont Feltham: Boars earn first win of the season

Eversley & California earned their first victory of the league season in Combined Counties Division One.

The Boars were denied an opening day win after a stoppage time equaliser against FC Deportivo Galicia before they were defeated 2-1 by Cove.

Eversley & California v Bedfont Feltham. Pictures: Richard Milam

However, the Boars ensured that they would take all three points as they put three past Bedfont Feltham in their first win of the 2020/21 season.



But the Boars didn’t make the best of starts as Bedfont Feltham took the lead after just ten minutes.

Despite some comfortable early possession from Eversley, they were caught in possession at the back which led to the away side capitalising on a mistake and pouncing by opening the scoring.

However, Matty Angell’s side didn’t let that affect them as they bounced back quickly and found a leveller just three minutes later. Lewis Robson put the ball into the bottom corner to put Eversley back on terms as he continued his scoring form.

Eversley were almost punished again after passing the ball around the back but Harry Ambler made a vital challenge to prevent a Bedfont player from bearing down on goal with a one-on-one chance against Vaughan.

Just moments after nearly going behind again, the Boars had the ball in the net as they took the lead.

Harry Stephenson put in a lofted free kick which was met by Connor Allston who leapt well and smashed the ball past the keeper with a fine finish to give Eversley a 2-1 lead at half-time.

The second half was a tense affair as Eversley fought to hold their lead having been stung late on in their first home match.

But they eased their nerves with a third goal in the 76th minute to ensure that they would take the points. Joe Pantony drilled the ball across the box to find Ross Mckernan who applied the finishing touch to give the Boars a two goal cushion.

The win pushes Eversley up to ninth in the table having played three matches. Eversley host Long Crendon in the FA Vase first qualifying round on Saturday.

Eversley & California: Vaughan, Allston, Edwin, Wint, Robson, Ambler, Stephenson, Holmes, Pantony, Dickie (c), Moriarty