Eversley & California announce new management team for Development side

Eversley & California FC have confirmed that Mike Aspell and Andy Millers will join the club to manage the club’s development side.

The pair, who formerly managed Thatcham Town’s Development side, will take control of the young Boars side who currently compete in the Suburban Football League central division.

In a statement released on the club’s twitter page they confirmed the news of the development side’s new management duo.

“The club are pleased to announce that former Thatcham Town Development duo, Mike Aspell & Andy Millers, have joined the club.

“Mike and Andy will build a competitive team in the Suburban League and they will work closely with the 1st team manager, Matty Angell, to bring through talneted players from the clubs youth to push for the 1st team places.

“The club has full faith in both Mike and Andy and we look forward to seeing their talents prevail.

“Scott Kemp & Suj Khera will both be staying with the club with their positions to be announced on Friday.”