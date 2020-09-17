Eversley & California Laides, Sumas Ladies and S4K Ladies open season with wins

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA LADIES made a superb start to their league campaign as they smashed eight goals past City Belles Women.

Rebekah Pantony opened the scoring before two Katie Hougham goals gave the Boars a 3-1 lead going into the break.

Francesca Boekbinder, Chantelle Lawrence, Karen Hoare and Lauren Comerford all got on the scoresheet in a mesmerizing second half display which saw the Boars run away with the game.

Hougham concluded the scoring in the 88th minute as sealed her hat-trick to cap off a memorable win.

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK LADIES also made a winning start to the season with a 3-1 triumph over Banbury United Women.

Tina Leahy, Amy Martin and Caroline Paterson netted the goals to give the Sumas three points in their opening game.

But it was an afternoon to forget for WARGRAVE WOMEN who were thrashed 9-0 by Milton United Ladies to put them bottom of the division.

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S



S4K LADIES put four goals past Slough Town Rebels as they marked their opening game of the season with a win and a clean sheet.

Kiah Owen, Samantha Sadler, Natalie White and Annalise Young scored to give S4K Ladies the perfect start to the new campaign.

Daisy Miffin netted twice in quick succession but a superb second half performance from Taplow United Ladies earned them an 8-2 triumph over WARGRAVE WOMEN DEVELOPMENT.

Friendly

WOODLEY UNITED LADIES fell to a 3-1 defeat as they completed their preparations for the season. May Hamblin scored for the Kestrels in their loss.

