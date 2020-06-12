Eversley & California launch competition for businesses to win free sponsorship

Eversley & California are urging businesses to enter into a unique virtual tournament named the E&C FC Coronavirus Challenge Cup.

The winning business of the virtual competition will win free sponsorship for the 2020/21 season.

Each company will be entered into a football style knockout tournament with each match being played virtually by way of a twitter poll which will last 90 minutes.

Eversley & California manager Matt Angell said: “I’m delighted that we can help support businesses in this way which is key as we hopefully move back to some form of normality.

“Something that has always been key to me is giving back to all those businesses that help support the non-league scene as without their support and the loyal fans, we wouldn’t be able to continue to play the game we all love and have missed very much in these difficult times.”

The football club will give away a free sponsorship deal to the winner plus a pitch side banner, a free full-page advert in the match day programme and website advertising for the entire season.

The winning business will feature on the front of the shirts for the Men’s first team, Ladies team and the Men’s development team.

Eversley & California Chairman Martin Elcox said: “We are very excited and privileged to be able to offer support to businesses who will be facing the challenge of post coronavirus lock down head on in the coming months.

“We think we have come up with a fun and unique way of getting social and other media exposure for anyone who enters the competition.

“As a small business owner myself, I think the ability to mix our love of the national game with immediate business needs in this way is fantastic, and we hope that many local and possibly not so local businesses, will jump at the chance to enter.”

To enter the competition, visit @eversleycalifc on twitter and retweet their tweet about the sponsorship competition.

For more details and terms and conditions regarding the competition, visit: https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/californiafc