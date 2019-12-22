EVERY STEP COUNTS: Make the most of Christmas, it's such a special time of year

Well here we go, it is your latest instalment of Every Step Counts and I tell you now, it’s a beauty today.

This will be the final column of 2019 in terms of print edition but I will releasing a digital read only column on Boxing Day – Decdember 26 – and then also there will be a digital only version on January 2 too.

I know what you’re thinking, a digital edition on Boxing Day??

Well, to be truthful, I love what I do, I know you this column and to be honest every time we have had a gap in publication before, all I have heard is demand for content so it’s not happening this year … the show will go on, just head over to my social media channels or website and you’ll get the 26th December column right there.

The links are at the bottom, just head on over my friend.

So we can now be calm … I will be there with you, we can celebrate such a special time together.

Before we go into this week’s awesome content, I want to get you excited about some big changes coming your way in 2020.

So, 2020 as I have said before is going to be a big year for YOU, this is because if you have been reading this column for some time, then you will be on the same journey as me…

Always learning.

Always improving.

Constantly innovating.

A never ending dream always getting pursued.

I don’t want to give anything else away at this moment but let’s just say in 2020, Every Step Counts and The FUNdaMENTAL Coach are coming for you in a big big way.

2020 is the time when we stop playing for fun and we go for the next level. We go from professional level to elite level, we take it from a 10/10 and we raise the bar to a staggering 11/10.

So get excited, in fact get really excited, get more excited than you’ve ever been reading this column because next year is your year.

Next year is the year that YOU define who YOU are…

Don’t let others define you…YOU DEFINE YOURSELF.

Your past does not define you…it prepares you.

Accept no one’s definition of your life, DEFINE YOURSELF.

So, as we approach my favourite time of the year, I find it incredibly important to think about what I want to achieve in my few days off from work and professional responsibilities.

I enjoy these few days as they give me some crucial time to identify what I want from my Christmas. It doesn’t matter your circumstances, all that matters is what you want.

For me, Christmas this year is all about the following four things:

Family time Recovery time Enjoyable time. Entertainment time.

How funny that without any prior thought, the words above fit the mnemonic FREE so nicely.

I would like you to be FREE this Christmas. I would like you to really engage with the word FREE this year. For me, I will be living the word FREE this year.

As of 8.30am on Friday, December 20, I will be finishing work for a few days and I cannot wait to embrace everything that is important to me during those few days.

How about we explore those 4 areas very quickly just to get you going?

Family Time

For me, life is all about family. The word FAMILY to me means the people closest to me but it may mean something different to you. Who is important to you? Identify those people and then schedule good quality time with them, minimal phone use, maximum engagement, maximum presentness. It’s about quality time.

Recovery Time

I cannot wait to relax the wake up times slightly. I am looking forward to having a few more drinks than normal. I won’t be tracking my food for several days and instead will just enjoy myself, what will be will be.

Again, recovery can mean many things to many people, what does RECOVERY look like for you? How are you going to relax? What can you do to destress?

How could you act to give your mind and body some maintenance time?

It really is up to you.

Enjoyable Time

We were designed to smile. I would like my cheeks to ache from smiling so much this year. I want to hear giggles and laughter all around me this Christmas.

I would really like everyone around me to have a truly brilliant time this year. Now, as you will know from previous articles, we can never base our own happiness on things outside our control such as someone else’s state of mind but I tell you right now, I’m going to make it a habit to help my close friends and family feel as good as possible … not a bad goal right?

What do you want to enjoy this Christmas?

Entertainment Time

Games, laughter, drinks, the annual lads darts day out in London, seeing relatives, singing songs, reading our Hunt family “Twas the night before Christmas” poem on Christmas Eve, present unwrapping, cheeky surprises, drinking games, the Hunt family annual game of Monopoly … I literally cannot wait.

The 10 days I am off is full of entertainment.

I am also going to try and get through a couple of books during the 10 days.

One piece of advice for you right now:

“Pick 5 things that you like to do and don’t go back to work until you have done all 5…it just takes a bit of planning.”

And that is a wrap.

That is the end of our 170th column of EVERY STEP COUNTS; I hope you have enjoyed it.

So here is to a truly fabulous Christmas for YOU and your loved ones.

Please please please… make YOU a priority this Christmas.

Make your Christmas be as full of love and happiness as Santa’s sack is of presents.

Dream the impossible and create the unthinkable.

Have an awesome week, have an awesome Christmas and I’ll catch up with you on Boxing Day.

Happy Christmas ☺

Chris Hunt, author of the Every Step Counts column

Chris Hunt is the Head Mind, Body and Life Coach at The FUNdaMENTAL Coach based out of The Hub, Molly Millars Lane, Wokingham



