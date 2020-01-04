EVERY STEP COUNTS: This year is going to be huge for you

Welcome to the first edition of EVERY STEP COUNTS for 2020.

What steps have you taken in the first day or so of 2020?

What steps have you taken to skyrocket your life this year?

What steps are you going to take straight after reading this article to enable you to really achieve fantastic greatness in the year 2020?

I really feel that this year is going to be huge for you and even more so if you have been reading this column for some time. The column has been a huge game-changer for me personally and for everyone that has been following it.

In fact, implementing all the tactics that I have been sharing since it all began in September 2016 can only mean one thing … SUCCESS.

As well as all the amazing changes you are going to be seeing in 2020 in your own life, I can also tell you that you will be seeing some big changes in the way you will be receiving the EVERY STEP COUNTS content.

This very article, article number 172 is going to be the last weekly article for The Wokingham Paper as we will now be publishing the column on a monthly basis.

What this means for all you AWESOME readers is that you will be able to read my column in print on the first Thursday of every month starting in February.

Now, as you know me very well by now after writing so long for The Wokingham Paper, I do like a little tease every now and again.

The tease for you this week is that I will be sharing some very exciting news for all the followers of EVERY STEP COUNTS in the coming weeks.

I am just waiting on some final confirmations but I promise you now the news is pretty exciting.

It’s exciting for you, it’s exciting for me and it’s exciting for all things EVERY STEP COUNTS.

Now obviously I do not want you to miss out on this exciting news and I definitely do not want you to have to wait until the next Wokingham Paper edition in February so please keep updated by following me on my other channels:

Facebook – The Fundamental Coach

Instagram – The Fundamental Coach Chris Hunt

Website – www.ukfundamental.com

As I have said before, I post videos every single day of the week and my posts always have something that you can takeaway so just head over to whatever channel suits you and continue the journey.

Now the exciting thing for you to read today that I have been keeping a little secret other than for a few of my private clients is that I am running a brand new challenge starting on Monday.

This challenge is pretty special and – guess what? – it will be running for 100 days so guess what I have called it???

Yes, you guessed it right, it’s called the “100 day mega 1,000 habit challenge“. What a long name eh? Well at least it’s something different to your average 100-day challenge.

In fact, it’s so different it is going to blow your mind.

One of the things that I have been known as for the last few years is someone who does things differently. Someone who likes to think outside the box.

I have read countless books, theories and guides where we are told to focus on one habit a day or two habits a day or even three habits a day. There are literally hundreds of books and advice blogs just to confuse you that little bit more.

Well that stops as of Monday, January 6.

As of Monday, yours truly will be running the 100 DAY MEGA 1000 HABIT CHALLENGE and it will be running until 15th April.

I will be releasing some videos over the coming days but just to give you a sneak peak check out the summary guide below which just touches on what we will be doing:

100 day mega 1000 habit challenge

10 habits every day for 100 days

1 x M.I.T (most important task) habit every day.

1 x Morning Ritual habit every day.

1 x Nutrition habit every day.

1 x State of Mind habit every day.

1 x Training habit every day.

1 x Environmental habit every day.

1 x Sleep and Recovery habit every day.

1 x Happiness habit every day.

1 x Gratitude habit every day.

And finally 1 x YOU based habit every single day.

I am hoping you can now see why it is called the 100 DAY MEGA 1000 HABIT CHALLENGE and that doing the 10 focused habits every day for 100 days will total up to the 1,000 as mentioned in the title.

Sounds a bit crazy right?

Don’t worry about a thing, I will be with you every step of the way.

For the whole 100 days we are going to push, we are going to commit, we are going to apply ourselves and we are going to stay strong.

It will be tough.

There will be good days and bad days but I promise you one thing … the feeling you will get during the process and at the end of this process will be magnificent.

It is going to set you up for not just the rest of this year but it is going to set you up for the rest of your life.

So, if this sounds of interest to you – which I’m really hoping it does – just head on over to the links below and get involved.

There is no application form, there is no cost, there is no prior process to follow, just jump on and get involved.

To finish up this week, I would like to leave you with one piece of homework and one quote that will start your year off right so here we go…

Homework

Every night, close your eyes for two minutes and think about something important in your life and just focus on that thing or person or goal and just think deeply about it.

Let your mind harness that internal power.

Do this every night and just wait out for the impact that will come your way. Just ride with it, enjoy the journey.

And now the final quote for this week’s column:

“You can’t think a long-term future on short-term thinking.”

Have an awesome day, have an awesome start to your year and I look forward to riding the journey of life with you this year.

Be happy, be awesome and be YOU.

Chris Hunt, author of the Every Step Counts column

Chris Hunt is the Head Mind, Body and Life Coach at The FUNdaMENTAL Coach based out of The Hub, Molly Millars Lane, Wokingham