Everyman Cinema reopens on Friday with new releases and classic films

The Wokingham town centre cinema is reopening this week, but visitors must wear a face mask

THE EVERYMAN will reopen this Friday, showing classic films and new releases.

The Elms Field cinema will welcome viewers to its sofa screens and pre-film bar, with social distancing measures in place.

Tickets are now available to book via its website, and films include Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Bridesmaids, The Lion King and Unhinged, released this year.

The venue asks that: “Whether it’s your finest DIY made at home design or bought in store, please bring a face covering with you for your visit.

“We have a limited amount of Everyman branded ones at the venue too in case you forget. You can remove them whilst eating or drinking too of course, both in our bars and screens.”

Visitors are encouraged to book online to avoid queuing unnecessarily.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit: www.everymancinema.com/wokingham