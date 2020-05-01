Ex-Royals striker launches controversial bid to lead PFA

Former Reading striker Dave Kitson has announced that he is ready to lead the Professional Footballers’ Association.

The organisation has been criticised for their response to the coronavirus outbreak, leading to Kitson’s plea to take over from current chief executive Gordon Taylor, who is due to end his 39-year spell at the PFA following an independent review.

“Over the last few years, I have increasingly asked myself: what is the Professional Footballers’ Assocation doing for us, the players, its membership?” wrote the former Royals forward in the Daily Mail.

“Has it done enough? The present crisis has confirmed the union to be an organisation deeply out of touch- strengthening my belief that I can no longer personally sit idly by and do nothing.

“A fresh vision, new leadership and vibrant management are needed if the PFA is to remain relevant and valuable. I am ready and willing to deliver all of these.

“Nothing less than an overhaul is needed. The time to begin driving it is here and now. I urge players everywhere to join me and create a union we can all be proud of.”

Kitson was a fans favourite during his five season stay at the Madejski Stadium, playing a pivotal role in helping the club achieve their first ever promotion to the Premier League in their record breaking ‘106’ season in 2005/06.

However, Kitson’s PFA bid has been criticised by several fellow professionals.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at Kitson’s bid to lead the PFA: “Look at this rubbish. Same person now running to lead the PFA!!! How can the PFA claim to take racism seriously when this is a candidate’s views?”

Meanwhile, former Republic of Ireland midfielder Steven Reid also took to Twitter, writing: “Is this the same Dave Kitson that accused the likes of Raheem Sterling of ‘bringing it on themselves’ after he was abused? Yeah would love him fighting my corner.”

Ex-Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair tweeted: “If Dave Kitson gets any role in the union I won’t be using them at all.”