Exclusive discount offer from Siren Craft Brew

Hello good folks of Wokingham and the surrounding areas!

Since our successful round of crowdfunding, it’s been all about cans. However, there’s still a lot of demand for our bottled beers and we’ve kept up the bottling schedule of 4 of our beers:

Soundwave

5.6% India Pale Ale

Broken Dream

6.5% Breakfast Stout (2018 Champion Beer of Britain)

Yu Lu

3.6% Session Pale Ale

Undercurrent

4.5% Oatmeal Pale Ale

EXCLUSIVE OFFER

This week, we’ve put together an exclusive offer for locals on our bottle stock, which includes delivery.

The more you buy, the cheaper it gets.

If you’ve got a party, event or wedding etc planned later in the year then now might be a good time to stock up.

Here’s the offer, available on all cases of 24 bottles:

Any 1 case – £50

Any 3 cases – £45 each

Any 5 cases – £40 each

Any 10+ cases – £35 each

You can purchase any combination of beers and the more you buy the cheaper it gets.

At £35 a case that’s just £1.40 a bottle! Great value indeed.

Prices include delivery (no collections) so if you’re interested then get in touch via orders@sirencraftbrew.com to start the process.

Also this week, we have two new canned beers launching: Shattered Dream and White Tips.

Shattered Dream

This is a 9.6% Imperial strength version of our flagship Breakfast Stout, Broken Dream.

As well as the increased strength, it features added vanilla, coffee and cacao nibs. The result is a big luxurious beer that’s bound to please.

White Tips

This is our seasonal 4.5% White Session IPA using Belgian yeast. It’s full of lime, orange and grapefruit zest for a fruity, tasty and truly refreshing spring-time beer.

Both will be available from Friday, April 24, so check out sirencraftbrew.com to grab yours!