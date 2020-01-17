Fairy tales with a twist at Binfield Library this weekend

FAIRY TALES with a twist are being brought to Binfield Library in a treat for younger readers.

Creative Eye is recreating Sleeping Beauty and promising some interesting tweaks aimed at entertaining children of all ages. The show will include stories, songs, bubbles and balloons.

Tickets cost £3 per child, and parents or guardians must remain at the Benetfeld Road venue during the session.

It runs from 11am to 11.30am on Saturday, January 18.

or more details, or to book tickets, visit the library, call 01344 306663 or email Binfield.Library@bracknell-forest.gov.uk