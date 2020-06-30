Families are reuniting with Covid-secure visitor’s room at Wokingham care home

RESIDENTS of a Wokingham care home have been reunited with their loved ones this week after four months without visitors.

Lord Harris Court is one of the first in the country to build a covid-secure visitor room, so that residents can safely meet their families again.

Before the national lockdown began, Lord Harris Court closed its doors to all but essential visitors.

Instead, residents were having regular phone or video calls with their families.

Meriel (left) and her daughter Hannah (right) chat through the intercom system.

The newly created, partitioned space has an airtight glass screen to ensure the safety of residents, their families, and the home’s staff.

Visitors enter and exit from the outside to minimise the risk of infection. And residents access the room from a different door inside.

It has an intercom system to allow residents and their visitors to speak with each other easily. And both sides of the room are deep cleaned between each visit.

Home resident Margaret Bradley said she was thrilled to see her daughter Meriel and granddaughter Hannah.

She said: “It was much nicer being able to see my family in person and not on a screen. We were able to have a good chat. It has made my week and I cannot wait for our next visit.”

Meriel said: “It was wonderful to see Ma, we were all so happy. Lord Harris Court has looked after Ma so well throughout the pandemic. The new visitor’s room is wonderful.”

Speaking on behalf of Lord Harris Court, Steve Stace, said: “It means the world to our residents to be able to have their loved ones visit and chat to them. In normal times, they are able to have visitors whenever they like, so not being able to do that has been heart-breaking for everyone.

“We’re all looking forward to the day when they can hug each other, but until then, we hope that our new secure room will make it a bit easier for our residents and their families.”

The Home is currently able to safely welcome new residents. For more information, visit: www.rmbi.org.uk