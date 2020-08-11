Families can enjoy an outdoor production of Wind in the Willows at South Hill Park this weekend

South Hill Park kicks off the summer holidays with live music, a family favourite and the return of indoor dining

The Bracknell-based arts centre is celebrating summer with an outdoor production of Wind in the Willows and live music from the terrace to celebrate the reopening of the Atrium Restaurant.

The bar welcomed back customers last month with its indoor restaurant service, which runs from Wednesdays to Sundays, 11am until 7pm.

South Hill Park will hold its first outdoor performance of the year in the intimate amphitheatre.

Young and old are invited to join Mole, Rat, Toad, Badger and their friends from Friday, August 14 until Sunday, August 16, for a performance of Wind in the Willows.

Two months ago, South Hill Park launched its fundraising campaign to raise £500,000 and support its arts production. Due to closure following Government guidance surrounding the Covid-19 situation, it lost 86% of its income overnight. So far the campaign has raised more than £55,000.

The Government’s grant and loan package was welcomed by all of the arts industry, including South Hill Park, but there is still uncertainty whether the centre will be eligible for any of the support.

Chief executive Craig Titley, said: “South Hill Park welcomes the Government’s grant and loan package on behalf of the arts industry. It is definitely a positive step forward, but the devil will be in the detail.

“The fund aims to protect the ‘crown jewels’ such as the Royal Albert Hall as well as local venues but even £1.57bn will only go so far. What that means for South Hill Park we are yet to find out.

“If the Arts Centre is eligible an application will be made, but there are no guarantees of success or how much we can apply for and whether it will be enough. “

Tickets cost £14, or £10 for under 16s. A family ticket – four people – costs £44.

To buy a ticket, visit: www.southhillpark.org.uk/events/wind-in-the-willows