Families enjoy brunch on the house thanks to coffee shop makeover

FAMILIES flocked to neighbouring Sandhurst last week to celebrate the launch of a new café.

Supermarket giant Tesco invited toddlers to give their seal of approval to the refurbished venue, in its store at The Meadows Centre.

They were able to get a taste for future as samples from its all-day breakfast menu were served, including scrambled, poached, fried eggs, or avocado on toast, and a new vegan Breakfast.

And to ensure that youngsters had a whale of a time, they could have their faces painted and take home some amazing balloon animals.

Adults could enjoy something conjured up by the store’s barista.

There was also a face painter and balloon artist on the day to keep little ones entertained.

And the company is delighted with how the launch event went, which washeld on Tuesday, January 28.

Joanna Barnes, Tesco’s head of marketing, said: “The new café is something we’re incredibly proud of, as it allows us to bring high-quality food and beverage offering to our customers in a great new surrounding.

“A lot of time has been spent making sure that the cooked to order food and barista made hot drinks provides customers with brilliant quality while keeping prices affordable, which is why we held the brunch morning for shoppers in Sandhurst.

“It gave them the opportunity to sample the new dishes and sample the full range of premium barista coffees.”