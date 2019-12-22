Families flock to Lower Earley Baptist Church for live nativity fun

FAMILIES flocked to Lower Earley Baptist Church this afternoon for a festive event packed with fun … and live animals.

The Maiden Place-based church was packed with visitors taking part in a special live nativity.

In the church gardens, animals including lambs, donkeys and chickens were available for a meet and greet. Youngsters could also offer some food scraps to them.

Inside, there were craft activities including the opportunity to make Christingles and festive decorations.

The main church sanctuary was the venue for some Christmas storytelling and there were refreshments available.

A nativity scene greeted visitors to the Maiden Place church Picture: Phil Creighton

The Revd Keith Wilson, minister of Lower Earley Baptist Church, was delighted with how successful the event had been.

“We’re having a nativity scene with animals, crafts and stories,” he explained. “It’s intended for local families. What we’re aiming to do is tell them the good news about the story of Christmas, why Jesus was born and why it’s so important for us to try and follow Him today.

“It’s really lovely to welcome people at any time [of year], but particularly Christmas when Jesus is at the centre of our thoughts.”

Mr Wilson added that Sunday’s Live Nativity was part of a series of events that the church is hosting in the run up to Christmas.

“We have a carols by candlelight service on Christmas Eve at 6pm and a Christmas Day service at 10am, but our main point is to make people see that church is not just for Christmas.”