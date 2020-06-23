Families pay tribute to victims of Forbury Gardens terror attack

THE FAMILIES of the three men who died in a terrorist attack in Reading on Saturday have paid tribute to their loved ones.

The incident took place in Forbury Gardens around 7pm.

Earlier today, detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing South East said that post-mortem examinations and the formal identification procedures in relation to all three men are due to take place this week.

However, Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes said: “Formal identification has not yet been carried out, but we have good reason to believe that the names of the deceased are James Furlong, David Wails and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett.”

The families of those killed in the attack, which happened at about 7pm on Saturday June 20 in Forbury Gardens, have paid tribute to their loved ones.

The parents of James Furlong, Gary and Janet, said: “James was a wonderful man. He was beautiful, intelligent, honest and fun.

“He was the best son, brother, uncle and partner you could wish for. We are thankful for the memories he gave us all. We will never forget him and he will live in our hearts forever.”

Joseph Ritchie-Bennett’s Dad said: “I was absolutely blessed and proud to be Joe’s father for 39 years and we are heartbroken by what has happened”.

And Stephen and Katy Bennett, Joe’s brother- and sister-in-law, added: “Joe was the most kind, caring and loving person that you could meet.

“We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken. Joe will always be with us in our hearts.

“We ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

And the parents of David Wails said: “David was a kind and much-loved son, brother and uncle who never hurt anyone in his life. We are broken-hearted at losing him and in such a terrible way.

“We will treasure our wonderful memories of him and he will always be with us in our hearts.”