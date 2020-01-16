Family History workshop will help trace Jewish genealogy

A CHANCE to trace Jewish ancestry in your family tree is being offered by The Centre for Heritage and Family History.

Leigh Dworkin is leading the workshop on Saturday, January 18.

The group says that Jewish genealogy can be harder than regular genealogy and involves researching different types of records in different languages and countries. During the session, there will be an exploration of how to trace Jewish ancestors and how DNA research can help.

The event runs from 11am to 1pm at Reading Central Library in Abbey Square.

Places must be booked and cost £10, or £9 for members.

For more details call: 0118 950 9553 or log on to berksfhs.org.