Family pay tribute to Crowthorne man who died in car accident

The family of James Leahy, who tragically died in a car accident in in Ascot on Tuesday, April 28 have released the following tribute.

The 52-year-old from Crowthorne, died at the scene following the collision on the A332 Swinley Road.

A statement from his family says: “James was taken from us by a sudden and tragic accident on 28 April.

“He was a kind and loving man and well-liked by everyone who knew him.

“He loved to travel and lived in Thailand for several years.

“James will be sadly missed by his wife, mum and dad, his brothers and their families and all of his friends and family here and in Thailand.”