Family pay tribute to son, James Furlong, first named victim of yesterday’s attack

THE parents of schoolteacher, James Furlong have issued a tribute to their son.

The 36-year-old is the first victim to be publicly named at yesterday’s attack in Forbury Gardens.

Gary and Janet Furlong said in a statement: “James was a wonderful man. He was beautiful, intelligent, honest and fun.

“He was the best son, brother, uncle and partner you could wish for. We are thankful for the memories he gave us all. We will never forget him and he will live in our hearts forever.”

The family has asked that people respect their privacy at this difficult time and allow them to grieve in peace.