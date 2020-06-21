The Wokingham Paper

Family pay tribute to son, James Furlong, first named victim of yesterday’s attack

by Jess Warren0
James Furlong was named today as the first victim of the attack in Forbury Gardens.

THE parents of schoolteacher, James Furlong have issued a tribute to their son.

The 36-year-old is the first victim to be publicly named at yesterday’s attack in Forbury Gardens. 

Gary and Janet Furlong said in a statement: “James was a wonderful man. He was beautiful, intelligent, honest and fun.

“He was the best son, brother, uncle and partner you could wish for. We are thankful for the memories he gave us all. We will never forget him and he will live in our hearts forever.”

The family has asked that people respect their privacy at this difficult time and allow them to grieve in peace.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Bulmershe headteacher to move on

Phil Creighton

Hull City 2-1 Reading: Royals tamed by the Tigers despite debut goal for Lucas Joao

Andy Preston

Mothercare Reading launches closing down sale after administrators called in

John Wakefield

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.