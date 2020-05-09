Fancy a blind date with a book?

Brother and sister create community book exchange for the curious mind

DOING THEIR best to bring a smile to people’s faces, a brother and sister have set up a community book exchange.

Based in Winnersh, Jed (13) and Anya (11) have been busy during lockdown creating their homemade library.

The siblings set up the book exchange on Sunday, April 26, in the hopes of sharing their passion for reading with their local community.

“We’d heard about book exchanges before,” explained Jed. “But we wanted to level up, so we made the blind date with a book — we’d heard about it through the National Trust.”

Anya added: “We chose popular books, like Roal Dahl and other authors and then wrapped them up in paper — you don’t know what you’re getting.”

Their father, Jason Deane, explained the premise.

“It’s all about being adventurous really,” he said. “We’ve written clues on the wrapping, and then visitors get to choose which to take. The only rule is that they can’t open it until they’re home.

Mr Deane said since the book exchange launched, they have had more than 20 visitors choosing swapping new stories for their own.

The duo have explained to all visitors how to use and respect the community book exchange with a description on their window. Picture: Jason Deane

“I just love doing this,” said Anya. “I like doing things for other people. It’s all about those 10 seconds when you bring a smile to their face.”

Jed added: “We’ve even had someone donate a whole suitcase of books. And it benefits us too, I’m reading a few new books because of the exchange. I think our love of reading runs in the family.”

With a professional writer for a Dad, and constant encouragement from their Mum, the brother and sister have developed a voracious appetite for reading.

“I always used to read to the kids,” said Mr Deane.

“Especially fantasy and sci-fi, you can go on so many adventures through books. I guess it’s just a love of words.”

Quick to praise Jed and Anya’s mother too, he added: “My other half, Clare, has been a driving force in encouraging the kids as well.”

And his love of adventure tales has rubbed off on the youngsters too.

“My favourite book is definitely The Hobbit,” said Jed. “I’ve read all of The Lord of the Rings. The language is really flowery but I love the description.”

And Anya also has a love of fantasy.

“I have so many favourites,” she said. “I think my top is probably Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which is the first in the series.”

And when they’re not busy reading, the duo — who usually attend Bohunt School, in Arborfield — have been completing their classwork digitally.

“It’s not bad, but I miss going to school,” said Anya. “It’s usually my favourite thing.”

Jed explained that they have been completing the work on their school iPads — but not before completing their 9am PE session with Joe Wicks.

And as their community-focussed library continues to bring joy, Jed and Anya are inviting others to continue swapping books at a safe distance.

The book exchange can be found in Birchmead, a close off Watmore Lane in Winnersh. It’s open to all inquisitive minds from 10am until dusk.