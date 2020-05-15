Farm shop extends operating hours to include Sundays

ONE OF the borough’s farm shops has extended its opening hours to now include Sundays.

Hare Hatch Sheeplands will now be open every day, with special shopping hours parents and children, the elderly and vulnerable and key workers.

Opening times:

Monday to Saturday, 7am to 5pm

From 7am to 8am: Parents with children and key workers (ID required)

From 8am to 9am: Elderly and other vulnerable groups

From 9am to 5pm: All other shoppers

And on Sunday, the shop is open to all from 10am to 4pm

Last week, Hare Hatch Sheeplands owner, Rob Scott gifted Kate Weaver of the Rotary Club of Reading a cheque for £600.

It was the first donation generated by the free face masks promotion at the garden centre. Sheeplands gave the masks away free of charge in return for a donation to NHS charities and the Royal Berkshire Hospital Appeal Fund through the Rotary Club of Reading.

Mr Dicks said: “Our customers have been amazing in their support for this activity. We started to offer the free masks on a Thursday and in the first few days had given away so many that we had to order more from our co-sponsors MHP Industries who are based at Cressex Business Park in High Wycombe.

“MHP started to manufacture masks at the outbreak of the virus and now have two types available. One is designed to be worn by workers all day and the other is for short trips such as shopping — we offer both.

“Customers had often asked us if we had masks available so we thought that offering them in return for a donation would be a good solution.

“The masks continue to be popular and I am sure there will be more donations going to these worthwhile causes in the weeks to come.”

Those visiting Hare Hatch Sheeplands farm shop are asked to limit their visit to only one person per household — except in the case of a parent with their children.

And two people from the same household may enter the plant nursery. But children can only enter from 7am until 8am.

All customers are asked to respect social distancing measures and keep a 2-metre gap between other customers and staff.

