Farm shop opens early to allow single parents and NHS keyworkers to get their groceries

A FARM shop is opening early to allow single parents and NHS keyworkers to get the groceries they need, without the queues.

Hare Hatch Sheeplands plant nursery says that its innovative programme enables it to keep open and helps it observe Government guidelines.

It is open from 7.30am Monday to Saturday, with the first 30 minutes specifically for single parents with children.

From 8am to 9am, the doors are open to NHS staff, key workers, customers with disabilities and anyone who needs special assistance.

The shop is then open as normal from 9am to 2.30pm weekdays and 5pm on Saturdays. It is also open from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

To help people avoid queueing, orders can be taken for collection by emailing requests, with a phone number, to info@hhsheep.co.uk

Orders can take several hours to prepare, depending on availability.

And for customers with a genuine need, volunteers are helping Sheeplands to make deliveries.

Andy Dicks, from Sheeplands, said: “If you can collect, please do as we need the slots for the elderly and vulnerable.

“In order to maintain our level of service we need volunteer drivers every day, if you can help, please contact me by emailing: andyd@hhsheep.co.uk.

“Thank you to all our customers and staff for helping us to maintain our service.”