Fashion show in Wokingham will help WADE's work with borough's elderly

A FASHION show will help raise funds for a charity that works with the borough’s older folk.

WADE, based on Reading Road in Wokingham, is holding the event on Wednesday, March 4.

Doors open at 7pm, and the event includes a catwalk show, plus a chance to try on and buy fashions from high street names and some famous names – but with a bargain price tag.

Tickets cost £10, and include a glass of wine.

Free parking is available.

They can be ordered in advance by calling Jess on 0118 978 7025 or logging on to www.wadecentre.org.uk