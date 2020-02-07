Feminist Book Club to meet in Wokingham's Hope & Anchor

A MEETING of the Wokingham Waterstones Feminist Book Club will take place in the Hope & Anchor pub in Station Road, Wokingham on Monday, February 10.

The group meets to discuss a range of books.

They are: Invisible Women by Caroline Criado-Perez; We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton; Girl, Woman, Other by Bernadine Evaristo; The Group by Mary McCarthy; and Asking For It by Louise O’Neill.

The meeting starts at 7pm and all are welcome.