Festive fair comes to Dinton Pastures

THOUSANDS of local residents visited the Dinton Christmas Fair earlier this month to enjoy the festivities and meet some of Santa’s reindeer.

At the event were funfair attractions, winter fire lighting sessions, and the chance to meet Santa or one of his Elves at their Grotto.

Local businesses showcased their goods with dozens of pop-up shops to choose from selling everything from sweets to handmade Christmas decorations.

Riverways Chicken Farm introduced visitors to two reindeer. Picture: Stewart Turkington

There was also festive food and drink on offer from a range of bespoke vendors.

The team from nearby Riverways Chicken Farm educated visitors on the reindeer, with adults and children invited to feed them a healthy treat.

Tanya Lee, Dinton Activity Centre manager said: “We’re thrilled to have welcomed so many people to the Dinton Christmas Fair.

“There were so many festive activities to choose from and it was great to see families and little ones enjoying themselves.

“We were lucky enough to welcome the Bracknell and Wokingham Community Wind Band for a live performance on Sunday.

“It was lovely to see children joining in with Jingle Bells.”

Families enjoyed toasting marshmallows on a campfire. Picture: Stewart Turkington



