Film and TV sound studio to open in Winnersh Triangle

A FILM and TV sound studio has moved to Winnersh Triangle.

Pip Studios, an audio post-production company, will be creating a high-tech facility at 640 Wharfdale Road after signing a 20-year lease from Frasers Property UK.

The 13,000 sq ft unit which will allow the firm to deliver post-production audio localisation services for the film, TV, gaming and streaming industries.

The company was co-founded this year by Ally Curran, Mark Sheffield, together with Nigel Bennett — and all three experience in the post-production sector, working on over 200 films between them.

Ms Curran, formerly of Deluxe and Universal Pictures, said: “We are excited to be making the move to Winnersh Triangle where we have the unique opportunity to create a bespoke high-tech space for our growing business.

“Frasers Property has been incredibly accommodating of our technical requirements throughout and will provide the grow-on space we need to develop our business.”

Pip Studios has worked with Level Acoustic Design to create six Dolby Atmos stages which are currently being built by Westwood Joinery.

Mr Sheffield, former dubbing mixer at Pinewood Group and director of audio operations at Deluxe, said: “When you work in this industry there are very specific technical guidelines for studios to adhere to.

“Winnersh Triangle gave us the ideal opportunity to create something outstanding. Being able to offer our clients a facility that is located within a quiet location, in an attractive business park makes all the difference.

“First impressions last and our new facility makes a bold statement.”

Frasers Property is investing in further improvements around Winnersh Triangle, including a sports hub with fitness studio and multi-purpose outdoor court.

Mr Bennett, who will act as chairman alongside his role as managing director at London-based Molinare, said: “Many of our clients travel internationally to visit us and with Heathrow just a stone’s throw away and access to four star hotels with spas and gyms onsite, Winnersh Triangle will enable us to offer our clientele the right experience of our business, whilst remaining within striking distance of London.”

He added: “There is a clear increase in demand in the UK for localised content across various platforms, as the industry diversifies into new consumer trends.

“It is an exciting time to get into the localisation business – one which as a team, we know incredibly well, and we look forward to what the next few months will bring for the business here at Winnersh Triangle.”