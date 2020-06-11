Finchampstead FC crowned as virtual football champions

Finchampstead Football Club have been crowned as the county’s virtual football champions in an online tournament.

The Football in Berkshire FA Virtual Cup, which has brought the football community together to vote for their clubs over the last two months in the absence of real football was concluded on Sunday in the final between Finchampstead and Caversham Town.

With 1,475 votes cast in the final, the Finches came out as victors with 53.8% of the vote to Caversham’s 46.2%, while Binfield finished in fourth after losing the third place play-off to Old Windsor.

The tournament not only captured the attention of football sides around the country, but globally with professional German club FC Cologne, who compete in Germany’s top division (Bundesliga) pledging their support on Twitter to Caversham in the final tweeting: “Up the Billy Goats!”

But it was the Thames Valley Premier League side,Finchampstead, who took the crown in the virtual competition after tens of thousands of votes throughout the contest.

Finchampstead tweeted via their account: “We really appreciate the support we’ve had over the last few weeks in this, it’s been a blast during these times. Thanks again to @fiberkshire.

This coverage has boosted our following and we hope to see a few more faces at the memorial ground when we’re safe to return.”