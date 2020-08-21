Finchampstead gym owner petitions for Government fitness subsidy like the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme

‘The Government is leaving people in the dark when it comes to fitness, but coaches can support them’

A FINCHAMPSTEAD gym owner is calling for the Government to launch an exercise incentive similar to the Eat Out, Help Out scheme.

Nick Scott, founder of StrengthBox Gym has launched a petition to push for a similar monetary injection package as the hospitality industry.

He told Wokingham.Today: “The culture of consumption has been prioritised over health.

“Instead the Government has launched a Better Health campaign, encouraging people to cycle.”

Mr Scott said he wants to see more focus on how fitness professionals can help people with obesity.

“Mental health is a huge part of obesity, and fitness trainers can make the whole process less daunting,” he said. “The Government is leaving people in the dark when it comes to health, but we can support people every step of the way.”

He said that under the new dine out scheme, a Big Mac and medium fries at McDonald’s costs just £1 and is 845 kcal.

“Because the scheme is for August only, people know it’s going to end soon. So they’re going out to use it as much as possible. It could push people into bingeing on unhealthy food.

“At Pizza Hut it costs just £4.25 for unlimited calories.”

And Mr Scott is concerned that the pandemic has affected the population’s health.

“During the last four months, people have said just how much they’ve struggled to maintain a healthy regime,” he said. “The Eat Out to Help Out scheme only makes it worse.”

Instead, Mr Scott wants the Government to tackle the misinformation spread by the diet industry and help people make healthier choices for life.

“We’re in the age of misinformation,” he said. “People are counting diet points and syns. We should be educating people properly — what does a calorie actually mean?”

He said that the average UK diet is around 3,440kcal per day, almost 1,000 more than recommended.

“Half of the UK population are overweight or obese. People often mis-estimate what they’re consuming by as much as 40%.

“If calories are going to be labelled on restaurant menus, there needs to be lots of education about healthy lifestyles too, much like the Change for Life campaign 10 years ago.”

Nick believes one-one-one training can keep people engaged with weight loss more than an app

At the end of July, the Government announced its Better Health campaign, which will include a ban on TV and online adverts for food high in fat, sugar and salt before 9pm, the end of buy one get one free deals on food high in salt, sugar and fat, calories to be displayed on menus when above 250kcal and on alcoholic drinks, expanding NHS weight management services and reviewing front of packaging traffic light nutritional labelling.

Dr Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at Public Health England, said: “The main reason we put on weight is because of what we eat and drink, but being more active is important too. Making healthier choices easier and fairer for everyone, and ensuring the right support is there for those who need it, is critical in tackling obesity.”

And Mr Scott said he wants to break down the taboo about weight and help people have a conversation about it.

“We need to let people have these conversations and be led by their health, not their body image.”

He added: “If you’re aware of your food intake and your activity level, you can lose weight and avoid using a scale. It’s just the easiest way to track.

“But BMI calculations run the risk of being taken the wrong way. In 1917 when BMI was created in the original study, it expressly stated it should not be used on children because they are constantly growing.

“Out of context, it can be a bad thing.”

Mr Scott said he is talking with other local fitness trainers and gym owners about his petition.

“Everyone is behind it – they want a culture change. We just want the Government to be aware that we’re here, and we want to help people.”

Mr Scott has spoken to Sir John Redwood, MP for Wokingham, who has agreed to raise the idea in Parliament.

“We want to help future generations become healthier,” he said.

To view or sign Mr Scott’s petition, visit: petition.parliament.uk/petitions/332902