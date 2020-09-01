Finchampstead nursery celebrates eco-efforts of its pre-schoolers

FINCHAMPSTEAD pre-schoolers have been congratulated for their eco-efforts as part of the Green Flag programme.

Children and staff at Oak Tree Day Nursery have picked up the award for exceptional environmental awareness and conservation.

The Nine Mile Ride-based nursery is powered by green electricity and sends zero waste to landfill.

Manager Debbie Williamson, said the award was the culmination of years of sustained effort by staff and children working together.

She said: “Respecting and protecting the environment is an important part of our commitment to give our children the best possible future but we have been surprised by just how many children are fully engaged in these projects.

“You have to remember that this is predominantly a school programme involving older children. The fact that our children love the activities and understand the importance of protecting

the environment bodes well for the future.”

The nursery has been getting all ages involved in eco-projects, with babies using paper from the shredder in sensory activities and children as young as 18-months-old using recyclable items to create hotels for the insects they study.

In the nursery’s Oasis Garden children grow potatoes, broad beans and carrots which are harvested and tasted during snack times before leftovers and fruit peelings are fed to the Compost Monster.

The nursery also has an Eco Committee of staff and pre-school children who monitor recycling and help their friends ensure resources aren’t wasted.